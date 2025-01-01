Ola Aina is on the radar of Manchester City

Manchester City have reportedly identified Ola Aina as a Kyle Walker replacement, but Nottingham Forest are looking to tie the right-back down to a new deal.

Forest have been one of the shocks of the season in the Premier League. After half of the campaign, they find themselves second in the table, behind Liverpool.

A number of the City Ground players have stood up this term, including right-back Aina, whose form has been such that huge club City are tracking him.

According to The Sun, the Premier League champions see Aina as a long-term replacement for current right-back Walker.

With Aina’s contract up in the summer, there could be danger of the Citizens snapping him up. A subsequent report from Football Insider suggests interest from them ‘could be tempting’.

But it also states Forest are doing their bit to keep the 28-year-old at the club.

Indeed, negotiations over a new deal have apparently been ongoing for ‘an extended period’ and the club are confident of tying Aina down to a new long-term agreement.

DON’T MISS: Five players Man City must urgently sign replacements for as Guardiola crisis deepens

Aina a shining light for Forest

Aina’s form has been such that Jamie Carragher named him in his team of the season so far at the halfway mark in the Premier League.

He was one of three Forest players included, alongside fellow defender Nikola Milenkovic, and striker Chris Wood.

It’s certainly fair to say that those men have been playing some of the best football in the Forest squad.

Aina has equalled his highest Premier League goals tally, and has helped his side concede no more than a goal a game this term.

Man City round-up: Grealish exit touted

Former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie has explained how he’d love Jack Grealish to return to the club, with his time at City coming to an end: “It would be brilliant if he came back. I do feel he has to go and leave Man City at the moment to find some enjoyment in his game.”

There is also reported interest in the former Villa man from Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to rule out a move to the Etihad during City’s tough times, stating: “You never know what is going to happen.”

Another potential striker snare is that of Jonathan David, who City are apparently looking at for January.