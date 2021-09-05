Man City turned down chance to sign new Chelsea man this summer

Reigning Premier League champions Man City turned down the chance to sign a new Chelsea player this summer, per a report.

Pep Guardiola’s side brought in one big name during the recent window, with England star Jack Grealish arriving from Aston Villa. The Manchester club spent £100million on him, making it the most expensive British signing of all time.

City were linked with a host of other names, including Norwegian bagsman Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

However, they were priced out of a move for either striker. The Star on Sunday now provide a report revealing that City snubbed a move for Saul Niguez.

They claim that Guardiola was offered the chance to sign Saul in a player-plus-cash deal taking Bernardo Silva to Atletico Madrid. However, the manager rejected the proposal as he had no desire of adding the 26-year-old to his squad.

City already have talented midfielders Rodri, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in their ranks, plus Silva.

Club officials were also put off by the idea of a swap deal. They value Silva at £40m and want to receive a sum in that region for his signature.

Saul did move to the Premier League as Chelsea took him to Stamford Bridge on loan. The Blues have paid a loan fee of €4m (£3.4m) and can make the transfer permanent next year for €35m (£30m).

When joining Thomas Tuchel’s side, Saul said: “I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea.

“Blues fans; I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!”

Saul is a 19-time Spain international who has been a stalwart of Diego Simeone’s Atletico in recent seasons.

He penned a huge nine-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano back in July 2017, revealing his love for Atletico, but was convinced by Tuchel to leave for Chelsea.

Saul will compete with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic for a starting place in midfield. Young star Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich on a season-long loan.

New contract for Man City ace

21-year-old Englishman Phil Foden has been offered an improved deal at the Etihad, according to the Daily Star.

City have tabled an £150,000-a-week offer, which would keep him in Manchester until the summer of 2027.

Foden is yet to agree to the terms, but negotiations are expected to conclude soon.

The playmaker has been at City for all of his career so far, scoring 31 goals in 124 games.

