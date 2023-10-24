Man City urged to make ‘dream’ move for Arsenal, Brighton linked Serie A star; agent makes big statement

Manuel Locatelli scored a dramatic winner for Juventus against AC Milan on Sunday, and reports from Italy are linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The Italy international is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe and is admired by several top clubs around the continent.

Brighton and Hove Albion were reportedly keen on signing Locatelli during the summer window, but were unable to convince him into leaving Juventus.

Now, Locatelli’s former manager from when he was an academy player Walter De Vecchi claimed that Manchester City would be a great destination for the 25-year-old. The Cityzens are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder in January, with Kalvin Phillips heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad.

“He is becoming an increasingly important player, also for the national team. In addition to possession and set-up, he is also good at recovering the ball and assisting a partner in difficulty,” said De Vecchi.

“Those who criticise Locatelli understand nothing about football. In a team that imposes its game he would be a kind of Paulo Roberto Falcao. My dream would be to see him in a team like Manchester City: we would see a stellar Locatelli.”

Locatelli’s agent plays down exit links

Locatelli signed for Juventus from Sassuolo in 2021 on a two-year loan with an option to buy, before the switch was made permanent for €30m (approx. £26.1m) in July this year.

The midfielder is undoubtedly one of Juve’s best players. He has made 101 appearances for the Serie A side to date, scoring four goals and making eight assists in the process. His excellent form has earned him a regular spot in the Italy national team.

As mentioned, Brighton were interested in signing Locatelli in the summer window, while Arsenal also registered an interest in him.

However, Locatelli’s agent Stefano Castelnovo has recently revealed that Locatelli was never interested in leaving Juventus.

“The possibility of leaving was never concrete. He has always wanted to stay at Juventus and has never considered other destinations.”

Castelnovo also discussed the idea of Locatelli signing a new contract with Juventus. His current deal is set to expire in June 2026

“There is the will of both parties to continue together. Then with due time we’ll try to get this [contract extension] done.”

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that Locatelli will be making a switch to Manchester City any time soon, even if they are looking to bring in a new midfielder to replace Phillips this winter.

