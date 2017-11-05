Man City v Arsenal ratings: Stones is Mr Solid; Arsenal star ‘uninterested’

We rate and slate the players as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad on Sunday to make it nine straight wins.

MAN CITY

Ederson: Made an excellent low save from Aaron Ramsey when he needed on the stroke of half-time. The sign of a good goalkeeper, though a little casual in dealing with a Iwobi shot in the second half. Could do nothing about Laczazette goal 6.5

Kyle Walker: Got forward when required and put a few dangerous balls into the box. Had a good game, if not a brilliant one, but his mobility and pace alone just makes City look a better side this season. 6.5

John Stones: Looking ever more assured in the City rearguard. Solid if not unspectacular – but that’s exactly what you want from your centre-half. 7.5

Nicolas Otamendi: Much like Stones, neat, tidy and a rock solid presence. Impossible to fault. 7

Fabian Delph: Looking ever more comfortable in City’s left-back role. Had his hands full with Bellerin, but rarely troubled and got forward on the overlap when he could. 6.5

Fernandinho: In the midst of a team full of stars, the Brazilian rarely gets the plaudits he deserves. Neat, tidy, efficient and turned over the ball frequently. Underrated. 7.5

David Silva: Always available and always managed to find space. Played several excellent passes and through balls with plenty of willing runners to pick out. Oozed class. 8

Raheem Sterling: Pace caused Arsenal no end of problems, but was guilty of misplacing some simple passes. 6.5

Leroy Sane: Electric speed and willingness to take on defenders had Arsenal on the backfoot. Gave Bellerin as hard a test as he’s faced all season. 7

Kevin De Bruyne: Deadly accurate finish with his left foot for the opener and constantly causing Arsenal problems. Underlined his status as the Premier League’s best player so far this season. Man of the match. 8

Sergio Aguero: Tucked away his penalty (just) and kept Arsenal’s defence busy with a busy display before coming off just after the hour. 7

Subs

Gabriel Jesus (on Aguero, 62): Tested Arsenal with one or two pop shots before being rewarded with a simple goal. What a substitute to be able to bring on! 7

Ilkay Gundogan (on for Sterling, 78): Kept thins solid in the centre of the park. 6

Bernardo Silva (for Sane 87): Little time to make any impact.

ARSENAL

Petr Cech: Did OK when called upon but arguably should have saved De Bruyne’s opener, but redeemed himself with an outstanding low save from Gabriel Jesus in the second half. 6

Hector Bellerin: Had his work cut out containing Sane and would not have got on the ball in advanced positions as often as he’d like. 6

Laurent Koscielny: Had his work cut out and was fortunate not to score an own goal in the first half. Did pretty well, however, having been tested time and again by wave after wave of pacy City breaks. 7

Nacho Monreal: Careless challenge to concede the penalty and was often stretched by City’s marauding attacks. He can take comfort knowing he won’t face too many harder matches. 5.5

Sead Kolisanac: Could have done more to prevent City’s opener after getting pulled out of position in the build-up, but was otherwise fairly sound on a tough afternoon. 6

Aaron Ramsey: Ran down one or two blind alleys and while he tried to make things happen, he often found himself crowded out. Forced Ederson into a smart save at the end of the first half .6.5

Francis Coquelin: Looked nowhere near capable of bossing the midfield around him on a rare start. Withdrawn early in the second half. 4.5

Granit Xhaka: Played one or two eye-catching passes, but much like Coquelin, was unable to stamp much authority on the game. 5

Alex Iwobi: A willing runner, and tried hard without having much impact on City’s defence. Composed under pressure when needing to track back and was arguably Arsenal’s best performer on the day . 7

Mesut Ozil: Drifted from one wing to another, but hardly had much impact on the match. Just looks to be going through the motions and is largely uninterested. 5

Alexis Sanchez: Often left isolated on his own up front and while he tried to make things happen, endured a largely frustrating afternoon until Lacazette joined him up front. 6

Subs

Alexandre Lacazette (on for Coquelin 57): Gave Arsenal’s attack an added impetus and looked likely from the get-go. Rewarded with a well-taken goal. 7

Jack Wilshere (on for Xhaka, 78): Unable to change the influence of the game. 6

Olivier Giroud (on for Iwobi, 78): No opportunities to score. 6