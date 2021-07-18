Manchester City have told Juventus to stump up €50m if they really want to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to reports.

City are set to revamp their forward line this summer after releasing club legend Sergio Aguero. Pep Guardiola has played down the idea of signing a replacement for the all-time top scorer, but they continue to be linked with the likes of Harry Kane. Such a deal would likely be too expensive, though – even for them.

Their need for a new striker would only increase if they were to sell Jesus this summer. The Brazilian striker has been at the club since 2017, but has never been the first choice. Even so, he has managed 82 goals from 195 games for them.

Last season, Jesus started 22 games in the Premier League, scoring nine goals. He was also active in cup competitions, but may have grown frustrated when Guardiola began to use a false nine system in the absence of Aguero.

Fresh doubt has since been cast on the future of Jesus, who has been linked with Juventus for several years. The Serie A side need a new striker and the 24-year-old remains on their shortlist.

Aware of the interest, City are ready to play hardball over Jesus’ future. According to Calciomercato, they have set an asking price of €50m.

That would make them a profit of around €20m, although Juventus are unlikely to be able to afford it.

Whether City will soften their stance or not remains to be seen. Jesus has two years left on his contract, so there is no particular urgency to make a decision on his future – although they will have to at some point.

City hatch Kane plan

Meanwhile, a recent report revealed how City could fund moves for both Kane and Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.

Together, the England duo could cost around £200m, meaning City would have to sacrifice some of their own players.

One who could make way is an international colleague of the two targets…

