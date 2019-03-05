Man City will have to smash record to land top Liverpool target
Manchester City will need to smash the world transfer record for a defender if they want to sign Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report.
The Leicester full-back, who was wanted by Jurgen Klopp before the German signed Andy Robertson, is understood to be a top target for Pep Guardiola at Man City.
Klopp apparently bid £5million, with £2million in add-ons for Chilwell in 2015/16 but Leicester turned it down, and more recently Liverpool have once again been linked with the player, along with Spurs.
Guardiola is looking for competition at left-back with Benjamin Mendy’s injury problems a concern and the Telegraph reports that City have got 22-year-old Chilwell on their radar.
The report claims new Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers “considers Chilwell as integral to his plans” and with the England man under contract until June 2024 after signing a new deal in October, City will face a tough task to get their hands on the exciting defender.
The report continues: “It means it is likely to take a fee in excess of the £75 million that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last year – a world record for a defender – to persuade Leicester to come to the negotiating table.”
Leicester stood firm over Harry Maguire last summer amid serious interest from Manchester United and, unless Chilwell forces a move away, the midlands club will likely stand firm again.
Chilwell though last week had nothing but praise for his new boss Rodgers.
“Yesterday I bumped into him in the corridor and he was pointing out things in my game he felt he could improve. That’s music to my ears.
“He could have stayed in Scotland and won trophies, but he’s come here because he believes in the squad. He thinks over the next few years we can be challenging in Europe, and he can improve us.
“There’s no reason why any of us should move on. I’ve never seen it so energetic around here. Everyone’s happy to see one of the biggest managers in the world coming to the club.”