Manchester City will need to smash the world transfer record for a defender if they want to sign Ben Chilwell this summer, according to a report.

The Leicester full-back, who was wanted by Jurgen Klopp before the German signed Andy Robertson, is understood to be a top target for Pep Guardiola at Man City.

Klopp apparently bid £5million, with £2million in add-ons for Chilwell in 2015/16 but Leicester turned it down, and more recently Liverpool have once again been linked with the player, along with Spurs.

Guardiola is looking for competition at left-back with Benjamin Mendy’s injury problems a concern and the Telegraph reports that City have got 22-year-old Chilwell on their radar.

The report claims new Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers “considers Chilwell as integral to his plans” and with the England man under contract until June 2024 after signing a new deal in October, City will face a tough task to get their hands on the exciting defender.

The report continues: “It means it is likely to take a fee in excess of the £75 million that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last year – a world record for a defender – to persuade Leicester to come to the negotiating table.”