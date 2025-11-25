Manchester City will jump at the chance to sign a Newcastle ace and TEAMtalk can provide insight into whether the player wants to stick or twist.

Man City shortlisted Tino Livramento as a key transfer target over the summer, but a move did not come to pass. The 23-year-old England international remains entrenched on City’s radar and TEAMtalk broke news earlier this week of a potential cash-plus-player swap deal being in the works.

Man City hope Newcastle’s long-standing interest in James Trafford could convince the Magpies to part ways with Livramento who under ordinary circumstances, they have no intention of selling.

Trafford completed a transfer to City over the summer but the subsequent arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma has sparked talk of a premature exit from the Etihad.

TEAMtalk asked transfer insider, Dean Jones, for the latest on Livramento’s situation and the reporter confirmed City would ‘snap up’ Livramento in a heartbeat, irrespective of whether they have to spend big in a straight signing or can engineer a swap.

Jones was asked: Tino Livramento – would he rather extend his Newcastle contract or push for a move to Manchester City?

“The interesting thing about Livramento is he’s in a great situation and can’t really lose,” insisted Jones.

“He’s happy at Newcastle, he is in a good position, he wants to push the limits of a new contract. But equally he knows he could secure a big transfer if he really wanted it.

“City have respect for his situation and have had to wait for him to decide what he does next. If he looks to leave, they are right there and will snap him up.

“My expectation is that his family listen carefully to what Newcastle have to say about his future and what they are planning as a club.

“If it all seems suitable then he may well sign a new deal, but he has been quite calm about the whole situation from what I understand.”

What Livramento has said on his future

When asked about the possibility of a new contract on Tyneside, Livramento recently replied: “That’s nothing that I’m in control of. I leave that to my dad, to my agent.

“For me, I’ve been out for seven weeks. I’ve been working really hard to come back and obviously help the team.

“I’m very happy with how I’ve played. That’s my focus, staying where I’m at now. That’s always been my focus, helping the team as much as I can.”

