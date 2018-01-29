Man City won’t provide specifics after revealing Leroy Sane injury

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane suffered ankle ligament damage during the 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Cardiff, the Premier League leaders have announced.

Pep Guardiola called for players to receive more protection after the 22-year-old was injured by a challenge from Cardiff’s Joe Bennett, who was shown a yellow card for the tackle and later sent off for a second bookable offence.

While confirming the nature of the injury, City did not put a timetable on a return for Sane, who has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions this season.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline