Man City youngster shipped out on loan to Eredivisie side

Manchester City’s teenage Wales midfielder Matt Smith is joining FC Twente on loan until the end of the 2018-19 season, the Eredivisie outfit have announced.

The 18-year-old, who has not made an appearance for City’s first team, was handed his senior Wales debut in May as he came off the bench in the 0-0 friendly draw against Mexico.

Smith, quoted on Twente’s official website, said: “I am looking forward to playing for FC Twente.

“Recently I have seen a lot of the club and I am impressed how massive FC Twente is.

“It’s fantastic how many supporters the club have, I’m happy with the chance I will get here.”

