Man City’s £45m bid for Fernandinho replacement turned down

Manchester City have had a £45million bid for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele rejected, according to a report.

Pep Guardiola’s hopes of quickly plugging the gap left by the injury to Fernandinho have been scuppered with The Times claiming City’s move for Ndombele has been unsuccessful.

The paper claim Lyon are believed to want at least £75million for the 22-year-old, who impressed against City in the Champions League earlier this season.

The France U21 star has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Spurs, while Chelsea are believed to have identified him as a possible replacement should N’Golo Kante leave.

“I don’t imagine how my career will go, I live it instead,” Ndombele told Canal Football Club, as cited by ESPN FC earlier this month

“When I was young I didn’t dream of being in this or that club [like PSG], whether it is Real Madrid, Barcelona, City, I have never dreamed of being in a specific club like that.

“Of course, they are big clubs, I don’t close the door to anyone. They [PSG] remain one of the biggest clubs in France, I am from a Paris banlieue.”

Guardiola was looking for a holding midfielder in the summer and almost signed Jorginho from Napoli before the Italy star decided to follow Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea.

“We tried but when players don’t want to come what can we do?” Guardiola said at his press conference this week.

Guardiola, despite a thigh injury to Fernandinho, has maintained that there will be no new arrivals next month.

“I think the answer was clear two times about this issue,” he said.

“Why should I not believe with these players and what we have done in the last 15 or 16 months. They are absolute heroes for me.”

Fernandinho’s injury has coincided with two defeats and City’s record with the 33-year-old is considerably better than it is without the Brazilian.

Since Guardiola arrived in 2016, City have won 71.3 per cent of games with Fernandinho, and 59.3 per cent without him.

John Stones was trialled in front of the defence in the 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace, but started at centre-half on Boxing Day as Ilkay Gundogan played at the base of the midfield.

“Fernandinho is not available to play so we have to overcome. Gundogan played good, he was good with the ball. We don’t have this player like Fernandinho in this position, we have to think about it and solve it.”