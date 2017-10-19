Man City’s blistering form will help Man Utd, Roy Keane claims

Manchester City’s sensational start to the season is good news for Manchester United, according to Red Devils legend Roy Keane.

City are top of the Premier League, having won seven of their first eight matches, and have also won all three of their Champions League matches, to make it 10 straight wins in all competitions.

But Keane – who spent 12 successful years at Old Trafford – believes all the praise that Pep Guardiola’s side are earning can actually aid United’s quest for honours.

Speaking on ITV’s Champions League highlights show, Keane explained: “It will suit United.

“Let City get all the credit at the moment and United can go under the radar.

“They are getting results, clean sheets and that gives you the foundations to go on and win trophies.”

United are just two points adrift of City in the Premier League table, but have conceded two fewer goals, while it’s a similar story in Europe, with their defence only being breached once as CSKA Moscow netted a consolation goal earlier this month.