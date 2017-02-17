Man United and Chelsea target has no interest in transfer

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez has dealt a blow to all interested parties, declaring he wants to remain at the Spanish giants ‘a lot longer’.

The attacking midfielder was in top form on Wednesday night to help his side come from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 in the Champions League.

However, he has struggled to make an impact this season, leading to speculation that he could leave Madrid in the summer.

The out-of-favour star was linked with a switch to both Manchester United and Chelsea in the January transfer window, but a move never materialised.

Despite not featuring much for Zinedine Zidane’s side this campaign, playing just 455 minutes of La Liga football, the midfielder has insisted he doesn’t want to leave the Bernabeu.

“I think that everything is fine, the Real is a great club and I always wanted to play here,” he said after his side’s win over Napoli.

“The good and bad times always come, but I want to stay here long (term).”

This is not the first time Rodriguez has spoken about the possibility of leaving Madrid, declaring last month: “Real Madrid is the club I dreamed about. And here I am living that dream.

“I’m where I always wanted to be. The Bernabeu chanting my name tonight was like a dream.”