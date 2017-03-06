Man United and Chelsea target Verratti wants PSG stay

Paris-Saint Germain star Marco Verratti has revealed his wish to stay at the French giants and aim for Champions League glory.

The midfielder has been in great form for PSG this season, scoring twice and grabbing six assists and insists he wants to remain in the French capital.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League second leg against Barcelona, which PSG currently hold a 4-0 lead, the Italian has also highlighted his desire to lift the most prestigious club trophy in world football.

Speaking to Stade 2, Verratti said: “I want to stay.

“I am part of a project and there are not many like this one in Europe. My dream is to win the Champions League here with PSG.”

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, but he has admitted he’s happy playing for PSG coach Unai Emery, while also praising his manager.

“I must thank the coach because he always made me confident enough to play, that was the only way I was going to get back into the swing of things,” he added.

“Now I feel good and I can play three matches in a week without physical problems or fatigue. In modern football, the most important thing is to be physically fit.”

Verratti also hailed his manager’s style of fast, attacking football, adding: “There was a difficult period, but that was normal.

“We had been machines for three or four years before that. We recovered and rediscovered our style, which had been lacking a bit.

“I think we will finish the season very well.”

PSG left it late to beat Nancy in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Edinson Cavani scoring his 27th of the season in the 80th minute to secure a 1-0 win. Verratti highlighted that the striker is now showing the world his abilities.

“He has made a lot of sacrifices and today we are seeing the true Edinson,” he said.

“Me, I already knew him from before because he was like that in Italy — he scored all the time and created a lot of opportunities.

“He is difficult to defend against and also gets back and helps out himself. There are not many players in the world like him.”