Man United, Chelsea target set for Milan switch – report

Manchester United and Chelsea target Franck Kessie looks set to snub the Premier League and join AC Milan this summer.

The highly-rated Ivory Coast midfielder has been outstanding for high-flying Atalanta this season and that has led to representatives from United, Chelsea and Roma all making contact with the player’s agent.

However, it would seem that Milan have stolen a march on their rivals, with Calciomercato.com exclusively revealing that Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone and Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli travelled to the player’s house on Wednesday to discuss personal terms over a switch to the San Siro.

Milan are believed to have offered the 20-year-old a salary worth €2.2m-a-season including bonuses, while Serie A rivals Roma were only willing to play €1.7m.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up in the next few weeks, with only the formalities to complete for one of Serie A’s rising young talents.