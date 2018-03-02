Manchester United eye Wolves star as Herrera replacement

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves, according to reports from Spain.

Neves has reportedly been identified by Jose Mourinho as the man he wants to replace Ander Herrera, who has been tipped to leave Old Trafford once the transfer window opens.

The Portuguese player joined Wolves from Porto for £15m last summer, making him the most expensive player in the Championship’s history.

El Gol Digital report that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone fancies giving Herrera a chance in Spain.

They are also the source that heard word of Mourinho’s interest in making Neves his replacement.

