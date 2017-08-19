Man United in pole position to land Arsenal target Lemar

Manchester United are firmly in pole position in the race to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar, according to reports.

The 21-year-old looks set to be the latest big name to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer despite their best efforts to keep hold of the French international.

Arsenal were reportedly interested in Lemar, however The Gunners were not prepared to meet French side’s asking price.

Manchester United have capitalised, and speaking on the transfer window podcast (via The Star), journalist Ian McGarry was convinced Lemar would be the next addition at Old Trafford.

“I’d say Manchester United are in the driving seat right now,” McGarry revealed.

“I think Wenger was depending on the whole French connection at Arsenal, bringing in a player who obviously has played for the (French) national team with Giroud, Lacazette, Koscielny and others.”

“But they haven’t got the deal over the line yet and they’ve been trying for six weeks. And if Manchester United did come in with the right offer and the right contract and the charm and charisma of Jose Mourinho telling a player how he’ll play, where he’ll play as he does.”