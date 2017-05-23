Man United make bid ‘that cannot be refused’ for Monaco star

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid that “cannot be refused” to try and land Monaco star Bernardo Silva this summer.

Silva has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last six months, while Manchester rivals City are also said to be in the running for the 22-year-old.

French outlet Le10Sport recently claimed that Jose Mourinho has made the playmaker a priority target, while Canal+ reported that United had moved ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona after holding advanced talks with the player.

However, France Football now states that United have made an offer “that cannot be refused” to sign the Portugal star, as reported in the Express.

Mourinho is said to have a £200m transfer budget this summer and is looking to completely revamp a United side that has struggled to break down the opposition, particularly at home, this season.

With the possibility of Champions League football next term, if United beat Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday, parts of the Old Trafford squad need a major overhaul and Silva would certainly be a welcome addition.

Silva himself admitted this week that he would be open to leaving the French champions, despite being contracted until 2020.

“I am finishing my third season in Monaco, who gave me the opportunity to play at a higher level,” Silva told Portuguese TV station SIC Noticias.

“But of course, every player dreams of playing for the best teams and in the best divisions one day.

“I’m no exception.”