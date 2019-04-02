Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has cast further doubts over the future of Mauro Icardi by lamenting his apparent lack of professionalism.

The striker has not featured for the Serie A side in any of the last 10 games, having been stripped of the club’s captaincy in February and allegedly refusing to agree a new deal with the club.

Manchester United are said to have been tracking the Argentine international – valued at around €100m (£86m) – ahead of a potential swoop this summer, and the Red Devils will now be on alert after Spalletti’s latest comments on the 26-year-old.

“To have to negotiate with a player to get him to play and wear the Inter shirt is humiliating, for the fans and his teammates,” the manager told reporters after Sunday’s defeat to Lazio.

“Do I have to email his lawyers before I can select him? Today, Mauro Icardi had to be left out because of the way he has behaved, it’s only fair that the others play. It’s a question of credibility.

“You must have respect and the right behaviour in the dressing room. The coach must be credible and recognised as someone who will do the right thing.

“How many defeats, worse than this one, have we had with Icardi on the pitch? Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make a difference but there are very few like them. Professionalism and self-respect are everything. Discipline is everything.”

Curva Nord Milano, Inter’s main ultra group, have also released the following statement on Icardi’s situation.