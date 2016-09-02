Man United outcast included in Mourinho’s 25-man squad

Jose Mourinho has included German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in Manchester United’s 25-man squad for the Premier League campaign.

Schweinsteiger has been exiled at Old Trafford following the arrival of Mourinho, with the club failing to move on the midfielder on deadline day.

The 32-year-old is understood to be training with United’s reserves, but is determined to force his way into Mourinho’s first-team plans.

“I have a contract with United until 2018 and you know what the atmosphere is like at Old Trafford and it’s my dream to run out there again,” he told Germany’s ZDF television.

“I hope I get the chance to help the team again.”

Also named in the squad is Sadiq El-Fitouri, who was signed from Salford City, the club owned by former United players Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes.

The 21-year-old signed a one-year deal in the summer and has been a regular in Warren Joyce’s reserve side.