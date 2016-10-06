Man United outcast ready to quit club in January

Matteo Darmian’s agent will assess his client’s options in January if he continues to be frozen out of the first-team picture at Man United.

The Italian has made just one start this season – the 1-0 defeat to Feyenoord in the Europa league – and his place in the national team is coming under threat as a result of the lack of first-team football with the Red Devils.

Agent Fausto Pari revealed that a handful of Serie A clubs tried to seal a switch in the summer but any move was blocked by Manchester United. However, those teams could return in the winter with the hope of securing a cut-price deal.

“We have to understand Manchester United’s will,” his agent Pari told Spanish Radio Crc. “Some Italian clubs have tried to take him, but Manchester United shut the door straight away.”

“He’s playing little or not at all, which is a shame because of the national team. If the situation doesn’t change we’ll have to think of something in January, he risks losing the national team too.”