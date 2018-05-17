Man Utd put £30m Atletico Madrid defender on summer hitlist

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsaljko, according to reports.

The Croatia international was part of the Atletico side that beat Marseille 3-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday night and has appeared 30 times in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s men this season.

Atletico bought Vrsaljko for £16million in 2016 from Serie A side Sassuolo and he has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City in the past.

The Daily Mail claims that Jose Mourinho wants competition at right-back for Antonio Valencia and has put Vrsaljko on his list of potential targets.

The Spanish giants are understood to want £30million for the 26-year-old and the report claims United could look to bring them down in price.

Vrsaljko can provide cover at left-back, which might persuade Mourinho that he is the right option with the versatile Matteo Darmian thought to be considering offers from Italy.

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro are another two players thought to be on the Man United boss’ hitlist.

