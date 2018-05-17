Man Utd put £30m Atletico Madrid defender on summer hitlist

Joe Williams

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsaljko, according to reports.

The Croatia international was part of the Atletico side that beat Marseille 3-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday night and has appeared 30 times in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s men this season.

Atletico bought Vrsaljko for £16million in 2016 from Serie A side Sassuolo and he has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City in the past.

The Daily Mail claims that Jose Mourinho wants competition at right-back for Antonio Valencia and has put Vrsaljko on his list of potential targets.

The Spanish giants are understood to want £30million for the 26-year-old and the report claims United could look to bring them down in price.

Vrsaljko can provide cover at left-back, which might persuade Mourinho that he is the right option with the versatile Matteo Darmian thought to be considering offers from Italy.

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro are another two players thought to be on the Man United boss’ hitlist.

 

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

 

Check out our Cantona, Ronaldo, Giggs and McGrath shirts in the footballers section of our new t-shirts365.com shop.

 

More from Planet Sport:

Ultimate guide to playing on clay courts: from fitness tips to best strings to use (Tennis365)

PlanetF1’s early 2018 season awards (PlanetF1)

Test your knowledge on the legendary Nick Faldo (Golf365)

 

Manchester United Premier League La Liga Atletico Madrid

Related Articles