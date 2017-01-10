Man United ratings: Corner turned for Fellaini? Smalling poor

Manchester United had to be patient in their League Cup semi-final first leg against Hull but there were a number of positive performances.

DAVID DE GEA Nervy moment when Diomande’s header came back off the post. Quiet night otherwise 6

ENNER VALENCIA Had much more joy getting forward in the second half, culminating in a very good cross for United’s opener 6

PHIL JONES Was the stronger of the two centre-backs on the night 6

CHRIS SMALLING Not the most convincing of performances and you would be very surprised if he kept his starting spot against Liverpool 5

MATTEO DARMIAN Heavily involved in Manchester United’s attacks in the first half and played some lovely passes into the opposition area 6

ANDER HERRERA Anchored the midfield well and chose his moments to press very wisely 7

PAUL POGBA Only very brief flashes of his brilliance but was very unfortunate to see his free-kick smack the woodwork 6

JUAN MATA Started on the right but did all of his best work when he drifted inside and tried to instigate attacks from the centre. Right place at the right time for United’s opener 7

WAYNE ROONEY Could clearly see the drive and determination to become Manchester United’s outright record goalscorer and came very close to doing so 7

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN Would suddenly come to life with quick bursts from the left channel and provided the header for Mata to tap in 6

MARCUS RASHFORD Had to contend with a very deep defensive line. Pace still caused problems but finishing was a bit of a let-down 6

Substitutes

ANTHONY MARTIAL (for Rooney, 59′): Not a bad little cameo from the Frenchman and almost made it 3-0 at the death 6

JESSE LINGARD (for Mkhitaryan, 70′): Pretty quiet in comparison to the other substitutions 5

MAROUANE FELLAINI (for Mata, 79′): Caused problems in the Hull box as soon as he came on and came as no surprise to see him head United further in front 7