Liverpool always ‘pay over the odds’ for Southampton players

Jose Mourinho has been accused of losing the plot over a potential target, while Romelu Lukaku’s potential Chelsea return and Liverpool’s “illegal” chase for Virgil van Dijk are also discussed.

Have anything you’d like to contribute? Join the debate right here.

If this is true he’s got to be losing the plot, Calamity Hart! If the DDG deal to Real goes through and we replace him with Hart we may as well pack up and go home.

Season will be over before it begins, not to even get started on the fact that he’s a Citeh player….. if he’s not good enough for Torino, he sure as s*** isn’t good enough for us.

killyboye

If DeGea goes i am all in for quality players exchange with Real like Varane and their likes.

BUT,Joe Hart coming in? Come on,this cant be true.

Zico

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Think the Mbappe money is ridiculous? It is, however when you compare it to the money Real paid for Vinicius Junior who has had a handful of minutes as a substitute in his only senior appearance, £40 million on potential ability, Mbappe looks like a proven commodity! The football world has gone completely barmy.

thekickoff

Can’t believe the stupid money being quoted for Mbappe. Seriously, has no one learned anything from the Martial transfer?

foxyfoxes

It’s become acrimonious already ? How did that happen ? Too low a bid for the player perhaps. How better to start a bidding war than to report the club the player wants to move to & generate interest from a club who can afford to make a higher bid. We won’t be getting VVD cheap if at all.

Sanj1

A bit too early to say southampton are just making up stories. We were fined once for tapping up christian ziege years ago

redsforever

I’m not sure we have good relationship at all with Southampton, despite many recent transfers between the clubs. Much the opposite in fact.

I think they’re fed up of us. Probably why we always pay over the odds on their players – lallana, lovren, mane fees were all pretty high in comparison to what would have been expected. clyne and lambert were probably about right in terms of fee.

ian 2105

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

I really cant see a move for Lukaku even at silly money “if” (which is the operative word) Costa is staying more sensible imo would be the signing of a back up player to Costa like Llorente if Costa stays and to sign someone to compliment Costa like Morata, but as always I’m happy to leave it all in the very capable hands of Antonio Conte.

Even without Hazard injured or going to Real which the ankle break looks like stalling certainly for this season Chelsea ino needed another good creative outlet and now Hazard is unlikely to be first team fit until potentially early October that need is probably even greater.

Still more questions than answers and apart from Everton’s ridiculous over valuation of Lukaku at allegedly £100m we have Liverpool allegedly buying Van Dijk for circa £60m and paying him £180k pw more than they are paying any other player further demonstrating how silly valuations have become.

nine nine nine

Ever thought that Costa may become the back up player to whom the club might or might not bring in!!!!!!!!

Lukaku has now openly stated he knows already where he will be playing next season, and it does not appear to be Everton.

bluepylon

Im not so sure Costa is staying… Hence the outlandish chase for Lukaku, if true… Would costa warm a bench for Lukaku BP? I doubt it, Chances are a deal is being thrashed out that takes him to either Atletico, in January or China in the close season.

Would Chelsea drop 100 million on on player if they didn’t get anything coming in for one of our own? That is of course unless we play two up top next season… OHHHHHHH the dilemmas of being Mr Conte.

Romansdirtypants

Based on the observations that i made in the last few days, i can say our transfer in this season is reminiscent to our ill fated summer of 2015 when we couldn’t get the players we wanted on time.

Already we have seen one transfer dragging for weeks. we want Moratta but don’t know how to approach him, we have identified several targets, but signing them has been our problem. and by the way this happens every time we win the league. worrying days ahead !

Wise-fan

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

I am younger than Tiote but for a professional athlete no doubt in better shape than me to collapse and pass away so suddenly is a reminder of the flimsiness of life.

Shocking news. RIP.

hatters

Who’ll ever forget that superb Tiote volleyed goal against Arsenal to make it 4- 4. Gone too young.

Joe Kinghere

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

If people are of the belief that Solanke will give Origi a run for his money, its mere £3 million well spent.

Moonster

A really exciting prospect. Hope he makes an immediate mark to establish himself.

Sanj1