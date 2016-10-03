United request injured Mkhitaryan withdraws from Armenia squad

Manchester United have written a letter to the Armenian FA requesting that Henrikh Mkhitaryan be allowed to withdraw from international duty.

Mkhitaryan joined United in the summer from Borussia Dortmund for £26.3million, but has struggled to establish himself thus far.

He has featured just four times in six Premier League games, starting only one – the defeat to Manchester City in September’s derby.

The winger exacerbated a pre-existing injury from international duty in that game, and has not featured for club or country since.

He started training again with the United squad last week, but the club insist that his thigh problem would be worsened by playing games at this stage.

Armenia face Romania and Poland in World Cup qualifying, but United have officially requested that their captain be withdrawn from duty.

‘Although his progress has been good over the past week, he is participating in limited aspects of team training and is not yet able to train fully without restrictions or play competitively,’ reads a letter penned by club doctor Steve McNally.

‘In view of that I would be grateful if he could be allowed to withdraw from the National Team for the forthcoming training camp and FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in order to remain in Manchester to complete his rehabilitation.’