Man United set De Gea asking price; Real part-ex still an option

Manchester United have reportedly told Real Madrid that they will not sell goalkeeper David de Gea for less than £66million this summer.

United are determined to get the best possible price they can for the 26-year-old Spain international, who looks certain to leave after six years at Old Trafford, during which time he has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in world football.

De Gea is said to be keen on a return to Madrid but United are playing hardball over the price, although it is reported that they are still willing to listen to offers involving certain Real players in part-exchange.

The leading candidate for a swap remains striker Alvaro Morata and it is claimed, in the Sunday Times, that United would discount De Gea’s fee by £43m if they were able to get the forward as part of the deal.

Morata is seen as the perfect replacement for injured frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who looks to have played his last game for United after suffering a double cruciate ligament rupture towards the end of the season.

AC Milan, however, provide the main stumbling block to any such deal happening, as they are already believed to have agreed a deal to sign 24-year-old Morata this summer.