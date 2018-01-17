Man United source warns that Sanchez transfer could turn ugly

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could turn into a scapegoat if Manchester United’s potential deal for Alexis Sanchez falls through, according to a club source.

Reports in recent days have indicated that the Red Devils could wrap up a move for the Arsenal star in a part-exchange deal, with Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.

Sanchez is in the last six months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium with United now in the driving seat to land the Chilean after Manchester City reportedly pulled out of the race.

Mino Raiola, Mkhitaryan’s agent, has said that the Armenian will only complete a move to Arsenal if their contract offer is right and will not be bullied into a transfer.

“United are not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal,” said Raiola. “He’s going to do what is best for him. He has two and a half years left on his contract, so it’s his decision.

“Sanchez is part of Mkhi’s deal. Not the other way around. Without him, Sanchez simply cannot go to United.”

And, with it unclear whether Mkhitaryan will move to north London, a Man United insider has warned that the midfielder could become a “hate figure” at the club if he becomes the reason for the deal collapsing.

“If the Sanchez deals falls through because of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he will be a hate figure at Old Trafford,” a United source told the Daily Star.

“He’s not too popular to begin with considering how he’s struggled to impress, but United will be a pretty ugly place for him if he causes the Sanchez transfer to fail.”

The transfer is reportedly complicated by the fact Mkhitaryan has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at United – worth £20million – and could demand a pay-off from the Red Devils.