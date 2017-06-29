Man United stand firm as Barcelona ponder £60m move for star

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will not be sold to Barcelona this summer, who are reportedly courting the midfielder as an alternative to Marco Verratti.

Herrera, 27, was instrumental as the Red Devils won the Europa League and Capital One Cup double last season, and was deservedly named as United’s club’s player of the year award.

The Spaniard made 31 Premier League appearances last term, having moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2014 in a £28million deal from Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier on Thursday, TEAMtalk reported that the Spanish giants have listed Hererra as their ‘plan B’, with boss Ernesto Valverde keen to strengthen his midfield options in his first season at the Camp Nou.

Herrera spent time under Valverde while the pair were at Bilbao.

However, The Independent claim that United will refuse to let the midfielder leave and even a bid of £60million would not tempt them to part with a player widely regarded as the most improved at Old Trafford and a future club captain.

While there has been no official approach from Barcelona, it’s suggested they were ready to contact United as negotiations over Verratti continue to stall.

PSG are determined to keep the Italy midfielder and their resolve to hold on to Verratti, who has 21 international caps to his name, could see the deal edge in excess of £80million.