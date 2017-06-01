Man United target Germany hitman after snubbing Griezmann – report

Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned his interest to Werder Bremen hitman Max Kruse after Manchester United cooled their interest in Antoine Griezmann.

United are said to have abandoned plans to try and sign Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer and are instead now looking at out-and-our strikers.

Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti and Romelu Lukaku have all been subject of reported United interest but it would now appear that Bremen star Kruse has jumped to the head of the queue.

Goal reports that United were alerted to Kruse’s outstanding form in the second half of the Bundesliga season, during which time the 29-year-old scored 15 goals in 23 games.

Given his age, Kruse is considered to be a much cheaper option than the three names mentioned above and that would allow Mourinho to invest in other areas of his team.

Kruse has also scored four goals in 14 appearances for Germany and is considered to have the sort of game that is tailor-made for the Premier League.