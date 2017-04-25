Monaco chief cools claims Man Utd target Mbappe could leave

Monaco’s vice-president Vadium Vasilyev has revealed that star striker Kylian Mbappe has no desire to leave the club this summer.

Manchester United are hoping to lure the 19-year-old to Old Trafford, while Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in landing one of Europe’s top young prospects.

Monaco’s brilliant run to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Juventus, has seen several of their players linked with high-profile moves this summer but Vasilyev is adamant that no-one is leaving.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “No player has told us they want to leave.

“Of course, we will talk with the players. But with the World Cup taking place in 2018, Thomas [Lemar], Kylian nor Bernardo would not want to leave.

“But this is not the time for discussions. We will do everything to keep them.”

Mbappe, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, has scored 22 times in all competitions this season and it would seem that Monaco are expecting him to lead the line in 2017-18.

“One thing is for sure; Monaco will have a very competitive team next year,” Vasilyev added.