Man Utd target thrilled after signing new PSG deal

Manchester United target Marquinhos has revealed his delight after signing a new deal with French giants PSG.

The 23-year-old, who been strongly tipped to make a move to Old Trafford this summer, will continue alongside Thiago Silva at the heart of PSG’s defence after extending his stay at the club.

“I’m very happy to have extended at PSG. I’ve returned to Paris in a calm state of mind,” the defender told PSG TV.

The former Roma star had been the subject of a €60million offer United which was rejected, while Barcelona were also said to be keen on the Brazil international.

“I love life here, and I have my friends, too,” Marquinhos continued.

“I’m happy here. Now, I need to focus on working and doing everything possible for the club. I hope that we get to spend many more years together”.