Man Utd using Napoli star as smokescreen for huge Real raid

Manchester United are keen to pursue Toni Kroos with apparent interest in Napoli’s Jorginho being used to focus their efforts on signing the Real Madrid midfielder, according to reports.

Los Blancos are planning on some big changes in the summer following a disappointing season in La Liga that sees them 14 points behind Barcelona and seven points adrift of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

United missed out on Kroos in 2014 when he completed his move from Bayern Munich to Spain and is, according to the Daily Express, top of Jose Mourinho’s summer wishlist.

Don Balon, meanwhile, have claimed that the Red Devils have purposely leaked interest in Jorginho in an attempt to fully focus their attention on Kroos.

The Spanish web site also reports that Pep Guardiola would love to bring the Germany international to Manchester City but United are determined to get there first and cement a deal for Kroos.

Michael Carrick is retiring in the summer after 12 years service to the club and Mourinho thinks that Kroos will be the perfect replacement to get the best out of their attacking options.