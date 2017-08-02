‘Man Utd will sign me on deadline day’, says Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is beginning his preparations for life after athletics, and believes Jose Mourinho will offer him a contract with Man United before the end of the transfer window.

The Jamaican is set to retire after the conclusion of the World Championships in London this month, after dominating the 100m sprints for 10 years.

Bolt has always been open about his admiration for United, but it seems the sprinter now believes there may be a future for him with the ball at his feet, rather than as a spectator in the crowd at Old Trafford. However, sadly for Bolt, you can’t get any BetVictor Odds on him joining United.

“Everyone knows I’m always talking about [playing] football, I’m waiting on a call from Mourinho,” Bolt said.

“I think he’s waiting until the last day [of the transfer window].”

The 30-year-old also admits if Mourinho had to pick who to sign between himself and Swedish star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who left the Red Devils after one season and 28 goals due to a serious knee injury – it would be Ibra.

Despite his release, there has been serious talk of an immediate return for Ibrahimovic, with reports suggesting he could be back in the first team fold before the end of 2017.

“For me, I will go with Zlatan,” he said when asked whether himself or the veteran should be signed.

“Zlatan is one of the greatest hands down.

“For me he really did great for United last season so if we get a chance to sign him back I would go with Zlatan.”

United would be the dream move for Bolt, but it appears the Jamaican will train with Borussia Dortmund once he officially retires from sprint racing, according to his agent Ricky Simms.

“Football he has always talked about. If you ask him he will want to play football and because he has said that we have had a dozen clubs who would like him to go for a trial with them.

“I don’t want to name names but he will go to Dortmund because the CEO of Puma, who is a good friend of ours, is on the board at Borussia Dortmund. He will go to train with them.”