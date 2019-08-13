Man Utd £107m midfield target admits chances of move are over

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admitted that his “Manchester United story is finished” after Premier League transfer window shut.

Milinkovic-Savic was linked with a move to England throughout the summer, with a £107.6m fee being mooted.

United opted to sign no midfielders at all, leaving Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio for another campaign despite strong reports that he was on his way to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old insists he is fine with how things have turned out as he prepares for a fifth straight year in Italy.

“The Premier League transfer window is shut, so the Manchester United story is finished,” he told Serbian outlet Espreso.

“I wasn’t irritated by everything that was written in the papers, because my mind was concentrated on preparing for the new season in the best possible way.

“I am where I am and I want for nothing at Lazio. I don’t think much about the transfer market.

“All sorts of things were written about me, but I know where my mind is and who I have a contract with.”

