Man Utd £50m swoop derailed as reason attacker will not be one of two ‘huge moves’ is revealed

Frank McAvennie has detailed how he believes neither Manchester United target Michael Olise nor Eberechi Eze has “done enough” to secure “huge moves” in the summer.

Olise and Eze are rated very highly at Crystal Palace. It’s fair enough to say that the pair are the two most talented players available to the Eagles.

Olise has been directly involved in 34 goals in 82 games for the club, with Eze’s involvement in front of goal the exact same, but in 113 games instead.

The pair have shared 15 goal involvements in the Premier League this season. What’s more, only one man has scored more for the Eagles in all competitions this season for the Eagles than Olise, and only two (other than Olise) has more goals than Eze.

It’s clear they are impactful players, and that’s been recognised by some bigger sides than Palace.

Manchester United are currently one of the biggest names in for Olise, while Manchester City and Tottenham have previously looked at Eze.

It’s the interest in Olise which seems to be the most pressing at the moment, though, and it was recently reported that the Red Devils are going to push for him in the summer.

Indeed, he’s said to be a “categorical target” for new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Olise has not ‘done enough’ for big move

However, according to McAvennie, neither of the Palace men have shown they are worthy of making moves to big clubs just yet.

“I don’t think anyone is going to come in and take them on huge moves now,” he told Football Insider.

“For me, they’ve not done enough to move to a big team.”

Indeed, while the stars are clearly quality assets, their production is not up alongside the best players in the league.

They both have the quality to get it there, though, and for Olise, who’s played just 11 games for his nine goal contributions this term, he seems ready to take the next step.

Glasner could convince both to stay

In any case, Palace have a new manager in Oliver Glasner, and the pair could enjoy playing under him, so much so that McAvennie feels they could be convinced to stay.

“Them leaving depends on if they like the new manager,” McAvennie added.

“Eze and Olise have real talent and they could be better players than Wilfried Zaha.

“If they like Glasner and want to work with him, they could stay. It’s a big club in London with great fans – what’s not to like?

“If Glasner brings something new and energetic then they’ll likely be staying.”

It remains to be seen if the new boss can convince his top assets to continue with Palace if they have the choice, but for now, that choice might not be coming anyway.

“He’s got 12 games to impress the players, but I just don’t think anyone will be kicking the door down to sign them because they’ve not really set the world on fire,” McAvennie said.

