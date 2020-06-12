Man Utd target put up for sale by Juventus as transfer links continue

Manchester United’s chances of signing Aaron Ramsey in the next transfer window have received a boost after he was ‘put up for sale’ by Juventus, according to a report on the Mail Online.

Ramsey made the move to Italy only a year ago, joining ‘The Old Lady’ on a free transfer after seeing his contract with Arsenal expire.

He has since featured 24 times for the Serie A side in all competitions, scoring four goals, and could pick up a league winners’ medal at the end of the season with Juventus currently sat top of the table with nine games remaining.

But after a number of small injuries hampered his progress, Ramsey has failed to make the desired impact under Maurizio Sarri and it has been suggested that Juventus may be willing to part ways with the Welshman just twelve months into a four-year deal as they look to make a big profit on the midfielder.

Previous reports have claimed that United would be interested in pursuing a deal if Ramsey was to become available with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to strengthen his squad further after adding the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January.

And it now seems that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the chances of Ramsey departing the Allianz Stadium at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, with the Italian giants said to be looking to cut costs due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Ramsey’s £400,000-a-week wages are a huge outlay for Juve and they are said to be open to letting him go in order to reduce their wage bill, opening the door for the Red Devils to make their move.

However, the Mail’s report adds that the 29-year-old would have to accept a drastic wage cut if he hopes to secure a switch to Old Trafford with the Premier League side unwilling to match his current wages, which could prove to be a stumbling block in any potential transfer.

Another Premier League side are also said to be considering tabling an offer, but the report did not identify which club that is.

