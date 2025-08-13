Man Utd ABANDON efforts to sign superstar as Man City deal takes shape

Despite heavy speculation to the contrary, Manchester United are NOT pursuing a true superstar of the game who now looks on course to join Manchester City, according to reports.

Man Utd have completely overhauled their attacking options this summer, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko forming a new-look forward line.

All-important sales are ramping up to ensure Man Utd can go again in the final weeks of the window. The positions they’re keen to address are goalkeeper and central midfield.

Regarding the former, Man Utd explored a move for PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma who was named in the Champions League team of the season last year.

Donnarumma, 26, has just one year remaining on his contract in Paris but he won’t spend it in the French capital.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has chosen to move in a different direction by signing Lucas Chevalier to be his new number one.

Donnarumma’s contract won’t be extended and the Italy international was omitted from PSG’s squad to face Tottenham in tonight’s UEFA Super Cup.

A parting of the ways this summer is now expected and according to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have quoted suitors the round figure of €50m.

Chelsea were tentatively linked but the Blues are not pursuing a move. That removed one obstacle from Man Utd’s path, but according to reporter Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils are NOT chasing Donnarumma either.

Taking to X when posting a definitive statement, Jacobs simply said: “Manchester United are not in for Gianluigi Donnarumma despite links.”

One alternative coming under serious consideration at Old Trafford is Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to Man City

Man City have already signed a new goalkeeper this summer in James Trafford. But according to Romano, City are now working on both selling Ederson and signing Donnarumma.

He wrote on X: “Manchester City made contact with PSG to ask for Donnarumma deal conditions.

“Current PSG request around €50m, deemed too high and deal would only be possible if Ederson leaves.”

That was quickly followed up by a fresh update on the status of Ederson…

“Galatasaray have made direct approach with Manchester City for Ederson as main target at goalkeeper,” added Romano.

“Donnarumma option never seen as concrete with Galatasaray focused on Ederson deal.

“Talks ongoing on both club and player side, it could be key for City pursuing Donnarumma.”

Latest Man Utd & Man City news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd ‘demands’ forward flop accepts exit ‘this week’ or World Cup dreams shattered

🔵 Rodrygo reacts after learning Arsenal and Man City want him as ‘full agreement’ claim made

📊 Donnarumma vs Ederson – 2024/25