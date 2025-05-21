Manchester United will reportedly ‘accelerate’ their plans to sign Viktor Gyokeres following Wednesday’s Europa League final to beat Arsenal to his signature and amid claims Ruben Amorim has doubts over a planned deal for Liam Delap.

United have endured a wretched season and have long given up in the Premier League, where they are on course for a record-low finish of between 14th and 16th. Having never finished in the bottom half before, this will go down in the archives as an utterly abject season in Manchester United‘s history.

Yet amid the despair of their Premier League frustrations, United can, somewhat miraculously, still salvage their campaign with success in the Europa League final, where they take on Tottenham Hotspur, in Bilbao, on Wednesday night. Victory in the competition will not only unlock a place in the Champions League, but also lay open the possibility of a £100m bounty that comes with it.

Now with plans already afoot to strengthen their squad for next season, strong reports in France claim they are now ready to beat down a door to sign Sporting CP striker Gyokeres, who has enjoyed another unbelievable season in the Portuguese capital.

With an incredible 53 goals in 51 appearances this season, the Swede is understandably hot property.

And with TEAMtalk revealing on Tuesday that Arsenal have the confidence they can get a deal over the line this summer, Portuguese outlet O Jogo then claimed the Gunners ‘have struck a €65m (£55m) deal with Sporting to sign the striker’.

However, according to L’Equipe, United are far from out the race themselves and have what is described as ‘a clear idea of the avenues to explore for each targeted position’ in the summer window.

And with Matheus Cunha already in the bag, the French paper now claims ‘the trail leading to Viktor Gyokeres remains very active’.

Furthermore, the report claims United will ‘accelerate to try to sign the Swedish striker’ after Wednesday’s final, as Amorim ‘knows the player perfectly having coached him at Sporting’.

Viktor Gyokeres battle on between Man Utd and Arsenal

Whether he ends up at Arsenal or United, though, remains to be seen.

Either way, it seems a parting of ways is certain this summer between Gyokeres and Sporting, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stating on Monday: “Despite public statements, Viktor Gyokeres will surely leave Sporting this summer with a fee already agreed.

“Package worth around €65m can be enough to get [the] green light from Sporting as agreed with Gyokeres months ago. Discussions with top European clubs continue.”

That is followed up by the claims in O Jogo, which state a ‘transfer will become official next week after Sporting Lisbon’s final game of the season this weekend’, with the Taca de Portugal final proving ‘Gyokeres’ final game for the club’.

Whether United do follow up that interest remains to be seen, though reporter Graeme Bailey has been given word of an apparent rift brewing between Amorim and technical director Jason Wilcox over which striker they should bring in.

“There remains a split at Manchester United over their plans for their new striker,” Bailey told UnitedInFocus.

“Liam Delap has emerged as their top target for their footballing department, with technical director Jason Wilcox convinced that the Ipswich Town striker is the best option for the club.

“However, Amorim and his coaching staff believe that a readymade number nine would be the better route for them to take as a team.”

TEAMtalk sources, however, believe Arsenal still lead the chase for the former Coventry City man, and sources have told us there remains a confidence at Emirates Stadium that they can win the race for the 26-year-old frontman this summer.

Bailey also says Gyokeres “is getting all the attention at the Emirates now”.

“In terms of Alexander Isak, I’m told that if he leaves Newcastle, Liverpool are leading the race for him — I think Arsenal have been fairly accepting of that for the last few months,” he said, via Now Arsenal.

“Arsenal sources have told me this week that Viktor Gyokeres is getting all the attention at the Emirates now.

“Essentially, if something comes up, they will assess it, but the focus is on Gyokeres at the moment, Andrea Berta feels like he is the one — Arsenal aren’t going out there and saying it, but it does feel like that.”

