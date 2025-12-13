Manchester United have been forced to accelerate their move for Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki after Chelsea ‘acted immediately’ with a swoop of their own, following news that Old Trafford chiefs are closing in on the talented star in what is shaping up as a heavyweight January transfer window showdown.

It’s no secret that Ruben Amorim is pushing for the Red Devils to add another player to his engine room in the new year, especially given that the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro all face uncertain futures at the club.

TEAMtalk have previously revealed Man Utd‘s genuine interest in the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Conor Gallagher, but they are now going for a more left-field option following reports that emerged on Friday.

Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, broke the news that Old Trafford transfer chiefs Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox are ‘all in’ on signing Sadiki after his stunning start to the season with the Black Cats.

Tavolieri is known for being particularly well-informed on Belgium-related players and Sadiki was born, raised and played in Belgium before choosing to represent DR Congo at international level.

The 20-year-old joined Sunderland in a £15million deal from Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in July and has quickly established himself as a key figure in their midfield, starting all 15 of their Premier League games so far this term.

His stunning impact on Wearside has also led to Sky Sport Switzerland reporting that Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to sign Sadiki, in the hope of beating United to the punch in what is shaping up to be one of the transfer battles of the upcoming winter window.

The report adds that Chelsea’s hierarchy asked for Sadiki’s price tag after the defensive midfielder impressed in Sunderland’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on October 25.

United, however, were first on the scene, having actually approached Sadiki’s representatives at the start of the season and they are said to view the DR Congo star as a cheaper alternative to Carlos Baleba, who Brighton priced in excess of £100m over the summer.

It’s also claimed that Sadiki is more likely to head to Old Trafford than Stamford Bridge, given the options already available to Enzo Maresca in his midfield and how much tougher it would be to play regularly in west London.

To that end, one of the more surprising January deals could come to a quick conclusion when the window officially opens soon, although United will need to act quickly to fend off Chelsea’s interest.

DON’T MISS – Transfer Debrief: Mo Salah to rip up Liverpool deal; Man Utd in ‘direct talks’ over sale; Chelsea in for Bundesliga rock

Just how good is Man Utd target Noah Sadiki?

Sadiki is described as a dynamic, box-to-box central midfielder known for his relentless work ethic and impressive ball-carrying ability.

His style has been likened to that of one of the best defensive midfielders in Premier League history, N’Golo Kante, especially when it comes to his tireless pressing, tackling, and ability to drive play forward from midfield.

He is arguably everything that is missing from United’s current midfield, with his high energy and ability to recover possession already earning him a big reputation so early in his Premier League career.

Indeed, you only have to read what Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris thinks of the player to realise the sort of talent United could end up getting on board.

“We can forget that he is only 20,” Le Bris said last month.

“He is a really good player. He has a different personality but I think he is really smart to understand what is needed to go further.

“He looks at what type of specific profile he needs to progress – technical, physical. You don’t always find the same profile with every player – he has own characteristics but I think they fit well with the demands of the Premier League.

“At the same time, though, you have to have the mentality to learn and be aware of what the characteristics of your environment are and what you need to do to improve. What can I do to get better? What advice do I need to take from other members of the team?

“He has this combination of talent on one side, then on the other side, the ability to learn.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd news: Shock Arsenal raid; Wharton move update

Arsenal could have to sell a star of the future such as Ethan Nwaneri and Manchester United are plotting a sensational move for the attacking midfielder, it has been claimed.

Elsewhere, a player Manchester United let go in the months preceding Ruben Amorim’s arrival has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or, according to his manager, and TEAMtalk has learned whether there’s any chance of a return.

Finally, United are ready to go all out to sign Adam Wharton in January and are willing to pay Crystal Palace a fee worth above and beyond his valuation, an explosive report has claimed, and with our sources revealing the likelihood of such a deal going through.