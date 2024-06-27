Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd accelerate spectacular raids on Barcelona and Bayern; Liverpool offered Real Madrid superstar

Manchester United are fixing their gaze on Barcelona and Bayern Munich after three other transfers ran aground, while Liverpool will be offered a concerned Real Madrid superstar and Chelsea may have finally found a buyer for their biggest flop – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TARGET BARCELONA, BAYERN RAIDS

Man Utd are turning their attention to spectacular raids on Bayern Munich and Barcelona after suffering setbacks on three separate centre-back transfers, according to reports.

Among the various areas the Red Devils are seeking to strengthen this summer is centre-half.

Raphael Varane will leave as a free agent at the end of June and has emerged as a surprise ‘dream target’ for a newly-promoted European side.

With Victor Lindelof linked with both Everton as well as Turkish champions Galatasaray, Man Utd may require two new signings, not just one.

However, the early stages of the summer window have proved troublesome for United with regards to their centre-back chases.

UEFA have blocked Man Utd from signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice. UEFA will not allow transfers between clubs who share ownership and are also competing in the same competition. United and Nice are both in next season’s Europa League.

Elsewhere, Lille’s Leny Yoro has signalled his intention to sign for Real Madrid and no one else. Man Utd have also seen a £43m bid knocked back for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

United may well bid again for the Toffees man, though with Everton demanding £70m and Man Utd insisting they’ll not overpay, the Branthwaite route may be a dead end.

According to fresh reports in Germany and Spain, Man Utd are turning their attention to mainland Europe.

Man Utd ramp up Ronald Araujo pursuit after Barcelona blunder

Firstly, Man Utd have reportedly ‘intensified’ their pursuit of Barcelona and Uruguay superstar, Ronald Araujo.

The 25-year-old is looking increasingly favourably on the idea of leaving Barcelona thanks to their inability to pay him what he believes he’s worth.

Barca convinced Araujo to sign a club-friendly contract in 2022 in relation to his salary. The unofficial understanding at the time was Araujo would be financially rewarded for his loyalty in future years when Barca’s financial situation had improved.

However, fast forward two years and Barcelona are again attempting to tie Araujo down to a contract extension on modest wages.

Per Spanish outlet Sport, the prospects of Araujo rejecting the offer and pushing to leave are rapidly growing.

Man Utd are emerging as the likeliest contender to place a bid if it becomes apparent a deal is there to be made.

Of course, the biggest issue to forging an agreement would be the high transfer fee Barcelona would demand, which is likely to be greater than the £70m Man Utd are reluctant to pay for Branthwaite.

Cheaper option from Bayern Munich

A more cost-effective option could therefore come in the form of Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt.

A fresh update from Sky Germany has reaffirmed the Dutch international is a wanted man at Old Trafford and by manager Erik ten Hag in particular.

De Ligt, 24, has been made available for sale by Bayern who have already signed Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart and aim to land Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen too.

Sky Germany confirmed De Ligt’s name has been discussed internally at Old Trafford and a deal can be struck with Bayern if bids in the €50m/£42.3m are tabled.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: “Understand Matthijs de Ligt remains a transfer target for Manchester United this summer as revealed and confirmed again!

“The 24 y/o is one of many names being discussed internally alongside Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro.

“Erik ten Hag is still a great admirer of De Ligt who can leave Bayern this summer with a suitable offer. No offer from Man Utd yet.

“Concrete talks between Bayern and De Ligt will take place after the Euros. Price valuation from Man Utd for De Ligt is around €50m at this stage.”

LIVERPOOL TO BE OFFERED REAL MADRID ACE

Amid the impending arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at Real Madrid, the camp of Rodrygo have begun sounding out potential suitors in the Premier League. Rodrygo fears his game-time will be slashed and his agents are ready to move him on, with Liverpool or Man City in their sights. (Sport)

Marseille are in early club-to-club negotiations with Man Utd over the signing of Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old favours the French side over rival suitors. (David Ornstein)

Douglas Luiz will undergo a medical today ahead of his cash-plus-players switch to Juventus. Aston Villa will receive €28m plus Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling Junior in return. (Various)

Fiorentina are in discussions with Barcelona over the signing of Vitor Roque. Fiorentina are seeking a loan deal, though Barca prefer an outright sale despite Roque only arriving in Catalonia six months ago. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy – who scored 30 goals in 30 games last season – will join Borussia Dortmund after the German giant elected to trigger his £15m release clause. (Various)

Chelsea are primed to beat Real Madrid to the signature of Boca Juniors centre-back, Aaron Anselmino. Personal terms with the Argentine won’t be a problem and discussions over the transfer fee are ongoing. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA FINALLY FIND LUKAKU SOLUTION

Napoli will make an attempt to sign Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku after his campaign with Belgium at Euro 2024 concludes. Lukaku – who cost a whopping £97.5m to sign – is keen to reunite with Antonio Conte after the pair previously won the Serie A title at Inter Milan. (Rudy Galetti)

Raphael Varane has been installed as the ‘dream target’ at centre-half for newly-promoted Serie A side Como. The Italian club’s pursuit is being driven by Cesc Fabregas who is their assistant manager. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brazilian side Botafogo are in talks to sign Southampton centre-back Lyanco who only has one year remaining on his deal on the south coast. (Rudy Galetti)

Former Barcelona boss Xavi wanted to sign Alexander Isak to replace Robert Lewandowski. A move for the Swedish ace – valued at £115m by Newcastle – was quickly shut down by Barca president Joan Laporta due to the unfeasible cost. (Football Espana)

Claims Chelsea are actively working on a move for Isak are wide of the mark. The Blues simply cannot finance the deal given Newcastle’s giant price tag which would smash the British transfer record. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sevilla hold genuine interest in signing Arsenal flop Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Gunners are open to shifting the Belgian. (Mundo Deportivo)

BAYERN, PSG, ATLETICO MAKING MOVES

PSG have switched their attention away from signing Leny Yoro and onto landing Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen. Yoro has signalled he only wishes to sign for Real Madrid, while Huijsen can be signed for a fee in the €20m-€30m range. (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich have received a boost in their quest to poach Jonathan Tah from Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen. Tah is determined to join Bayern and is refusing to sign a new deal with Leverkusen. Given his deal only has 12 months remaining, Leverkusen are backed into a corner. (Kicker)

Bayern are exploring the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana amid concerns Fulham will price them out of a move for £60m-rated Joao Palhinha. Bayern hope to capitalise on the fact Everton require a significant player sale before June 30. (Liverpool Echo)

Atletico Madrid have tabled a €25m offer for Feyenoord defender David Hancko. The bid has been deemed insufficient by the Dutch club. (1908.nl)