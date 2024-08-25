Man Utd to accept stalwart midfielder’s Napoli transfer, with compatriot following from Prem side

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour both look to be headed to Napoli

Manchester United have accepted a bid of more than £25million from Napoli from Scott McTominay, as per Fabrizio Romano, who states Billy Gilmour will follow him to the Serie A side.

McTominay actually had his best season in a United shirt last time out, netting 10 goals in all competitions. But the club had a poor campaign, finishing eighth in the Premier League, and the midfielder has never truly cemented himself in the side as a starter.

With Manuel Ugarte closing in on a move to Old Trafford, opportunities could be lessened.

McTominay has been linked with a move away this summer, and Napoli have the best chance of snaring him.

Of late, the Serie A side have seen attempts to sign him knocked back, with United holding out for a certain fee.

That fee is above £25million, and as per Romano, Napoli will now be able to sign the Scot for that.

Indeed, he reports a new bid, worth north of that figure, has been ‘accepted’ by United.

He states that talks over personal terms are moving to the final stages.

McTominay to be joined by Gilmour

It follows recent reports from Romano which suggested that after a bid from McTominay was rejected, Napoli would have to decide if they wanted to continue pursuing him, as Brighton’s Gilmour was close to a move.

“Napoli will sign two midfielders, now they have to decide who. They spoke with [Sofyan] Amrabat, and though they had a bid (€25 million) rejected for McTominay, their interest remains strong,” he told Caught Offside.

“They have an agreement in principle for Billy Gilmour but are still waiting on the final green light to confirm his medical and travel. A decision will be made soon, but both McTominay and Gilmour remain on Napoli’s list.”

Romano has since reiterated that the moves for McTominay and Gilmour are separate.

He has also stated that the plan for Napoli is that the latter will undertake his medical tests next week.

If all goes well, he will soon become a Napoli player, and should be able to play with McTominay, who he has featured alongside for Scotland on 22 occasions.

The pair were on the winning side in seven of those games, and will hope to form a stronger bond with more victories in Italy.

