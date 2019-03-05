Man Utd ace goes from Mourinho misfit to Solskjaer stand-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has paid tribute to a Manchester United star who has excelled since he took charge back in December.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof struggled to establish himself at United after he joined from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for £30.75m.

He was described as “so far out of his depth” by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher last August, after it was claimed that former Old Trafford chief Jose Mourinho never wanted him in the first place.

The Swede, however, has gone from strength to strength under interim boss Solskjaer, who singled him out for praise ahead of the Champions League last-16, second-leg tie with PSG on Wednesday night.

“Against PSG, in the last 20 minutes, I know they were 2-0 up so they were happy,” he told the club’s official website. “But I thought we held our own and Victor back there marshalled the troops, so we can go there and score a goal and make it chaotic in the last 15 or 20 minutes.

“He’s a big, big plus. His performances have risen and really improved.

“He’s playing more on the left side; he started really well on the right side with Phil Jones, now Chris Smalling has come in and done really well, so he’s had loads of partners to play with.

“I think he’s easy to play with for the other centre-backs because he’s so reliable.”

