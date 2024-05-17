Man Utd ace gets ‘top class’ praise from controversial ex-Arsenal star, as form tipped to ‘catch fire’

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has received big praise from a former Arsenal player who caused plenty of headlines during his time in the Premier League.

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford last summer when Erik ten Hag convinced Man Utd to spend an initial £64million – potentially rising to £72m – to sign the striker after he netted nine goals in 32 Serie A matches. Given Hojlund’s relative lack of experience at the top level, there was some concern among Man Utd fans over whether he would succeed in England.

The 21-year-old struggled in the early stages of Man Utd’s Premier League campaign, but he showed he has the ability to score in big games by registering five goals in six Champions League group stage appearances.

Hojlund went on to enjoy a brilliant run of form between Boxing Day and February 18, finding the back of the net seven times in six league matches.

There have been some doubts about the Dane’s ability to score goals in recent months, but he silenced those critics by sending a right-footed strike past Martin Dubravka to ensure Man Utd beat Newcastle United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

There has been plenty of speculation about Man Utd signing a more experienced striker to help Hojlund out next term.

In a recent interview, controversial former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner discussed Man Utd’s plans and what he thinks of Hojlund.

Bendtner tipped his compatriot’s form to ‘catch fire’ in the near future and labelled the youngster’s mentality ‘top class’.

Man Utd news: Rasmus Hojlund praised

“What’s difficult is that United have to bring in a lot of players, so the question is where they’re going to get these three or four top players to strengthen the team,” he said.

“The striker position could be one of them, and Hojlund being withdrawn and playing maybe 20 games a year instead – unless he catches fire, which he could do.

“I don’t think it really matters as such. He’s still got the format, and he’s got plenty of game in him. He has the potential to be really, really good. Also at United.”

When asked if Hojlund has had a good debut season at Man Utd, Bendtner added: “I would say that based on the conditions, I would say that in terms of playing, no, but I would say that to the whole United team.

“But attitude-wise, I would say yes. I think his attitude has been top class. I really like his attitude.”

After scoring against Newcastle, Hojlund will be hoping to end the league campaign on a high by netting in the trip to Brighton on the final day of the season.

That would give the 12-cap Denmark international confidence as he looks to help Man Utd overcome rivals Man City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

