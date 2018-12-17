Manchester United have, as expected, triggered a one-year extension to Anthony Martial’s contract to keep him tied to the club until the summer of 2020, according to widespread reports.

The 23-year-old’s deal was due to expire in the summer but United’s option meant there was never a realistic prospect of him leaving the club for nothing – despite plenty of interest in the Frenchman.

Last month, United made a similar move to extend goalkeeper David De Gea’s commitment to the club for a further 12 months.

After a summer in which he appeared poised to leave the club, Martial has re-established himself in Jose Mourinho’s plans and is United’s top scorer with eight goals.

Martial was fined a week’s wages in August after flying home from United’s pre-season tour to attend the birth of his child, and growing tension between the player and Mourinho led to strong speculation he would be sold.

But United were keen to retain a player in whom they invested an initial £36million – potentially rising as high as £58million – when they signed him as a teenager from Monaco in 2015.

The club remains keen to tie Martial down to a new deal, and amid uncertainty over whether he will extend his agreement further, the 12-month option at least protects their interest in the player for now.

