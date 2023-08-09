Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ‘activate’ next signing by pumping Maguire funds straight into deal for replacement; Chelsea striker target’s demands revealed

Manchester United are ready to pounce for the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Harry Maguire, while Dusan Vlahovic’s financial requests to Chelsea have been revealed in Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD MOVE FOR TODIBO

Man Utd are willing to meet the €35m asking price to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to AS.

Todibo has recently become one of Man Utd’s top targets to reinforce their defence. It has been stressed all along that a move could only occur once Harry Maguire has been sold, but progress on that front could unlock the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that West Ham have reached an agreement in principle to sign Maguire for £30m. And in turn, Spanish paper AS has revealed how Man Utd will immediately turn to Todibo.

It is claimed that Man Utd are ready to ‘activate the operation’ that would enable them to sign Todibo as a replacement for Maguire.

Nice have set a minimum asking price of €35m for the Frenchman. It would equate to almost exactly the same £30m fee that Man Utd have agreed with West Ham for Maguire.

And according to the report, Man Utd are ‘willing’ to raise the amount that Nice want for Todibo.

Todibo’s former club Barcelona will be owed 20% of any fee Nice receive, which is why AS have covered the story. If Man Utd pay €35m, then, €7m (around £6m) of it would go to Barcelona.

By joining Man Utd, Todibo would be entering the Premier League for the first time in his career. He has made 103 appearances for Nice, 98 more than he ever did for Barcelona.

Man Utd are aiming to buy the 23-year-old out of a contract that would otherwise be due to last until 2027.

VLAHOVIC DEMANDS TO CHELSEA REVEALED

Dusan Vlahovic could ask Chelsea for a salary of around €11m per year (approximately £182,000 per week) to join them from Juventus, while his agent could ask for commission of more than €11.6m (£10m). (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Newcastle have made an offer to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray, who want to replace him with ex-Leicester loanee Tete. (Aydinlik)

Clement Lenglet would still prefer to re-join Tottenham than any other club, but Barcelona are worried their interest will end after the signing of Micky van de Ven. (Diario Sport)

Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but have identified Sevilla’s Bono and Ajax’s Geronimo Rulli as alternatives. (Bild)

Kyle Walker has told Bayern Munich that he intends to stay at Manchester City. (Bild)

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun can already envisage himself playing for Inter, but the Serie A side have identified Porto’s Mehdi Taremi (a reported Tottenham target) as an alternative in case. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Sporting CP striker Youssef Chermiti is waiting to receive a visa before joining Everton for €15m (£13m) on a five-year contract. (Record)

Paris Saint-Germain have set an asking price of €150m (£129m) for Neymar. (AS)

Juventus have made Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina their top target in midfield after missing out on Franck Kessie or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

AND THE REST

Gabri Veiga has said yes to Napoli, who want to sign the Celta Vigo midfielder as a successor to Piotr Zielinski if he joins Al-Ahli. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Lazio are looking at former Inter captain Samir Handanovic as someone who could become their new backup goalkeeper. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Roma are considering Atalanta pair Duvan Zapata or Luis Muriel – preferring the former – as their latest striker targets. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez is a top target for AC Milan. (Tuttosport)

Roma would aim to re-sign Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain if they sell Nemanja Matic to Rennes. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Almeria have agreed a deal to sign Marc Pubill – who has recently been linked with Aston Villa – from Levante. (Marca)

Arthur Cabral has landed in Portugal ahead of a €20m (£17m) transfer from Fiorentina to Benfica. (Record)

Real Betis want to activate the release clause of Getafe midfielder Sergi Altimira before it increases, even though he only joined his current club 40 days ago. (Mundo Deportivo)