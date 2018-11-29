Manchester United are reported to have triggered the one-year option they have on David De Gea – and talks over a huge new deal will continue in due course.

The Spain star – widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers – was due to be out of contract in June 2019. However, United – as they do with all their top stars – took out the one-year extension option they had in his contract, meaning the former Atletico Madrid man is now tied to Old Trafford until the following summer.

De Gea would have been eligible to speak to interested overseas parties from January 1 had they not taken up the option on his contract and a free transfer could have been on the cards from July 1, 2019.

United remain hopeful of securing their prized asset to a new long-term deal and talks between the club and his agent are set to resume in the coming months. It’s reported the star is seeking wages similar to those enjoyed by their top earner Alexis Sanchez, who is paid a reported £505,000 a week.

But with 18 months now remaining on his deal, United will be wary of the implications of De Gea not committing to an extension in the coming months and are said to have drawn up a list of potential replacements.

Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid, Everton and England keeper Jordan Pickford and Brighton’s Mat Ryan have both been mentioned as potential targets.

United boss Jose Mourinho is adamant, however, that he wants De Gea to stay for the long term and delivered an upbeat message over the player after the keeper’s matchwinning contribution against Young Boys on Tuesday evening.

“I know he wants to stay,” he said.

“I know his agent is happy to do what the player wants and I also know that the board wants him to stay and they are working on that. So hopefully, sooner or later, they arrive at a good conclusion.

“Without David’s save, there would be no winning goal. He’s the best goalkeeper in the world and if our ambitions are to be a big club, a winning club you need the best goalkeeper in the world.

“You also need some other best players [in their position] in the world, in this case we only have the best goalkeeper in the world.”

Last weekend the Mail on Sunday reported that Paris Saint-Germain will still look to sign De Gea at the end of the season.

