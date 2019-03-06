Man Utd advance move for €100m winger wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea

Manchester United have reportedly held more talks with the agent of Sporting Lisbon winger Bruno Fernandes.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claim United officials have spoken to Fernandes’ representative and they have also contacted his club as they look to pursue a summer move for the 24-year-old.

In February, the same source reported that United had met with Fernandes’ agent and now the Premier League club are trying to advance a prospective summer deal.

However, Chelsea, Liverpool and Italian giants AC Milan have shown a major interest with O Jogo recently claiming Chelsea have scouted Fernandes, who has scored 23 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season.

Last month Sporting were trying to convince Fernandes to put pen to paper on a new deal, despite the player only signing a new contract last summer to keep him at the club until 2023.

Fernandes is said to have a €100million release clause in his contract, and A Bola have previously reported that the Portuguese club’s current financial could mean he could be available for a cut-price €40million.

Correio De Manha also claimed that Sporting were ready to take advantage of Fernandes’ rising market value by selling him in the summer with the club needing to raise funds.

Fernandes joined Sporting from Sampdoria in 2017, for a fee in the region of €10million, and scored 16 goals and laid on 20 assists in a hugely impressive first season for the Portuguese giants.