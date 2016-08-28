Man Utd again linked with unlikely Bale move

Manchester United have been linked yet again with a move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as Jose Mourinho looks to assemble his ‘galacticos’.

The Star on Sunday report that while United will not make a move until next year, the new Portuguese boss could swoop for the Welsh star in order to add to the firepower of his squad.

Having already brought Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester, Mourinho could make Bale the world’s first ever £100m player, though the report states that the 27-year-old is more likely to sign a new contract at Real.

United were apparently interested in Bale when he was just 18 years old and at Southampton, and they allegedly enquired about him throughout last season.

Earlier this year, Bale threw cold water on speculation that he may depart Madrid just halfway through his contract, insisting he is adjusting to life in Spain.

“I feel as if I’m adapting better” he told the Real Madrid website.

“I’m learning more about the country and the language all the time. I like living here, although the meal times differ from my country.

“My family are also comfortable here. I’m under contract until 2019 and I’ll continue to play here and try to win as many trophies as possible.”

The Red Devils are also in the running to sign Nottingham Forest star Oliver Burke according to rumours, with the 19-year-old attracting interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.