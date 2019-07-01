Manchester United have struck a deal with the agent of Wissam Ben Yedder over a move to Old Trafford for the Sevilla striker, claim reports in Spain.

The skillful France forward is one of the most-feared strikers in LaLiga, scoring 30 times in 51 appearances in all competitions last season.

But with a €40m exit clause in his contract, Sevilla are in strong danger of losing their talismanic frontman with the likes of United and Barcelona last week strongly tipped to make a swoop.

It was suggested in ABC De Sevilla last week that United would swoop for Ben Yedder once the sale of Romelu Lukaku – most likely to Inter Milan – was finalised. The report stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was especially attracted by the potential sale of Lukaku and the purchase of Ben Yedder given it could hand the United boss an additional £30m – £35m in his budget, dependent on what the Belgian is sold for.

Now, according to a report by Spanish outlet La Colina de Nervion, United already have “agreed everything” with Ben Yedder ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford for the Seville forward.

The paper says United will offer the 28-year-old the biggest contract of his career and will have no issue meeting the €40m exit fee on his head.

Furthermore, it states Ben Yedder has already been assured of his role in Solskjaer’s plans and the United side, were he would be in direct competition with Marcus Rashford for a starting spot.

In addition, La Colina de Nervion also states Sevilla have agreed to sign Dutchman Luuk de Jong as a potential replacement, while Munir El Haddadi – signed in a €1m deal from Barcelona in January – has been pencilled in for a more regular role should Ben Yedder depart.

Rashford, meanwhile, is said to be on the brink of signing a huge new contract at Old Trafford.

