Manchester United appear more than willing to sell Paul Pogba this summer – but it’s reported there’s some disagreement with buyers Real Madrid over which stars will move in the opposite direction.

The World Cup winner enjoyed something of a renaissance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – but has suffered a dip in form once again, having reportedly grown frustrated at the club’s performances – with their failure to qualify for the Champions League likely to prove the last straw.

United had previously insisted Pogba would not be sold, but his inconsistent displays – together with the money they know he could fetch – has seen a rapid change in policy by the Red Devils.

And a report in the Daily Mail claims Pogba has informed friends he has no intention of staying at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Reports have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, where he is attracted by the prospect of playing under the management of fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. AS claim that Madrid will offer him a £10.3m salary if they can agree a deal with United.

However, despite United’s willingness to cash in on Pogba, there appears a number of hurdles to overcome before any deal can be agreed.

Firstly, United are said to have informed his agent Mino Raiola, and any major suitors for his signature, that Pogba will cost £160million if they want to sign him this summer.

United will argue that the World Cup winner is worth that sort of fee due to not only his abilities, but also for his commercial value to any club who signs him.

However, Real – who have been named as Pogba’s first choice this summer – are said to be unwilling to spend anywhere near that much on Pogba.

And reports on Saturday suggest Real could look to bring their outlay down by offering United two stars as part of any deal. United are reported to have been offered Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale as part of any deal.

However, while they are said to have sanctioned the arrival of Germany midfielder Kroos to Old Trafford, it’s suggested they have asked for Raphael Varane as opposed Bale instead.

That may yet present a serious obstacle for the two clubs to overcome, with Zidane desperate to keep Varane at the Bernabeu and making this pledge over the France defender’s future this week.

And with United said to be unwilling to budge over their demand for Varane, Zidane may, affectively, be forced to choose between which of the two France stars he wants the most.

Even then the deal looks anything but plain sailing, with the report in the Mail adding that a number of senior Real stars are opposed to the capture of Pogba, amid claims a number of them are concerned by the player’s workrate and suggestions he only “plays for himself”.

