Manchester United are interested in signing Porto star Yacine Brahimi at the end of the season, according to the latest reports.

Reports last month suggested that Porto had put a price tag of £26million on the head of Brahimi – who at that pointed was attracting interest from United, Arsenal and West Ham.

The Portuguese giants were willing to accept €30million for the winger as they look to meet Financial Fair Play regulations, according to O Jogo.

The Algeria international was interesting Everton last season and they had a £33.6million bid to sign Brahimi on deadline day turned down.

Now, Portuguese paper Correio da Manha claims that Brahimi is firmly in the sights of the Red Devils as they look to push through a summer move.

The left-winger has a total of 9 goals and 6 assists in the 33 official matches he has played to date this season, and he may be available on a free transfer.

Brahimi‘s current deal expires on June 30 which has attracted the interest of a number of other clubs, with Everton and Wolves also monitoring the situation.

Newcastle were also linked in January – but Brahimi’s wage demands were thought to to be too high for Rafael Benitez’s men.

